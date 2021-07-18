Enigma One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.63 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $2.63 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00368612 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.80 or 0.01540148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,947,771 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

