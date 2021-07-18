Enjin Coin Price Hits $1.18 (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00003735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $987.48 million and $101.40 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00807237 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

