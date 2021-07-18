Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.75 Million

Brokerages expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce $705.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $689.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $720.30 million. Envista reported sales of $362.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 87,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,928,545.00. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,974 shares of company stock worth $8,388,363. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Envista by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Envista by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Envista by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Envista by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Envista has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.