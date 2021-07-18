Equalizer Tops 1-Day Volume of $139,377.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $139,377.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00101330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00148258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,749.62 or 1.00220638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

