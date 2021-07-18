Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,985 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $20,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $30,204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $13,861,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 621,833 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $4,007,000.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE:EQNR opened at $19.55 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Several research firms have commented on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.