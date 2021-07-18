Ergo Price Tops $4.78 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00015077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $152.94 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,687.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,906.51 or 0.06016548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.87 or 0.01388132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.00377149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00132634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.20 or 0.00631782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00391151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00297290 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

