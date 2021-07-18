Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 31.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 69.7% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $184,863.91 and approximately $665.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.55 or 0.00790177 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

