Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $908,783.98

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 72.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $908,783.98 and $5,337.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 75.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00805612 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.