Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $150.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00009311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $292,905.68 and approximately $150.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

