EtherGem Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $217,465.22 and approximately $777.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00049388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.39 or 0.00821481 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.