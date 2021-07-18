ETNA Network (ETNA) Market Cap Achieves $1.41 Million

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $191,957.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00040022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00102153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00148599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,759.25 or 1.00737865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

