Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Etsy worth $39,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.52.

Etsy stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.