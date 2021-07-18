Evedo (EVED) Market Capitalization Hits $1.50 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $890,492.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

