Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Everest has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and $167,660.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00102819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00148672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,697.18 or 1.00029793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

