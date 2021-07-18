Everex Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Everex has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and $423,648.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everex Coin Profile

EVX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

