EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of EverQuote worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,299.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,075 shares of company stock worth $1,210,104 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVER opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.