Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Major Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Sells 9,010,422 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $208,681,373.52. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
