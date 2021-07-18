Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Major Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Sells 9,010,422 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $208,681,373.52. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

