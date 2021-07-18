ExclusiveCoin Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $576,174.78 and approximately $604.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001603 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000256 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008573 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001479 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

