EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXFO. TD Securities raised their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on EXFO to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

EXFO stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $341.83 million, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in EXFO in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in EXFO in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in EXFO in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in EXFO in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

