ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,545.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.38 per share, with a total value of $147,316.50. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,925 shares of company stock worth $949,792 and sold 22,900 shares worth $2,263,980. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ExlService by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in ExlService by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. ExlService has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.