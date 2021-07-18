Exosis Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Exosis has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $15,647.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,595.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.52 or 0.05977123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.08 or 0.01386508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00377330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00130992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.94 or 0.00629644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.45 or 0.00387543 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00297605 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

