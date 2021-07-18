Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after buying an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.32. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $129.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

