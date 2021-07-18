Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian lifted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Extendicare stock opened at C$8.50 on Friday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$761.28 million and a PE ratio of 13.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.27.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$306.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.2696868 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.56%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

