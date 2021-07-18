F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Sells $205,666.50 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $205,666.50.

F5 Networks stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.63. The stock had a trading volume of 314,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,008. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

