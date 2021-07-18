Falcon Edge Capital LP Buys Shares of 250,000 HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned 1.21% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,991,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,500,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAQ opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

