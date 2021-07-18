Falcon Edge Capital LP Has $73.77 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Falcon Edge Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.6% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $165,854,536 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,636.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,475.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,659.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,527.00.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

