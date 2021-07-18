Falcon Edge Capital LP Purchases Shares of 139,139 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,671,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Pentair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNR opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.01.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

