Falcon Edge Capital LP Purchases Shares of 4,450,000 Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,254,000. Pioneer Merger comprises 2.7% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,738,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Pioneer Merger stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

