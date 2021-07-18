Falcon Edge Capital LP Purchases Shares of 500,000 HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 1.30% of HumanCo Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,493,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,209,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,500,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HumanCo Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

