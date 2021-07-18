Falcon Edge Capital LP Raises Stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 0.67% of COMPASS Pathways worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMPS. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

