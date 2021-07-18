Falcon Project (FNT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $41,570.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00105334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00147317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,722.94 or 1.00021049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars.

