FansTime Price Down 7.4% This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $707,954.83 and $199,878.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

