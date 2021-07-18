Fantom Market Capitalization Tops $478.36 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $478.36 million and approximately $15.76 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00793800 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

