Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Mark A. Ledoux Sells 10,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $175,800.00.

Fastly stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. On average, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastly by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Fastly by 22.0% during the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 134.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 129.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $65,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

