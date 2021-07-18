Feathercoin Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $4.35 million and $12,632.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

