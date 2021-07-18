Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $24,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

