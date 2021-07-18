Filecoin Price Hits $47.14 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $4.20 billion and approximately $203.04 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.14 or 0.00148755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00101827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,731.95 or 1.00142488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.98 or 0.00965634 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 89,201,398 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

