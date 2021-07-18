Financial Analysis: General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) versus Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Cannabis and Latch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $7.12 million 4.72 -$7.68 million N/A N/A Latch N/A N/A -$7.39 million N/A N/A

Latch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than General Cannabis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Latch shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for General Cannabis and Latch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Latch 0 1 2 0 2.67

Latch has a consensus target price of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 37.42%. Given Latch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Latch is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and Latch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -112.98% N/A -83.69% Latch N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Latch beats General Cannabis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Latch

Latch, Inc. makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction. The company is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in San Francisco and Taipei.

