Financial Contrast: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) vs. Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Cushman & Wakefield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.63 -$11.06 million N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield $7.84 billion 0.48 -$220.50 million ($1.00) -16.90

INDUS Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cushman & Wakefield.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -33.80% -5.75% -2.22% Cushman & Wakefield -2.32% -17.07% -2.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for INDUS Realty Trust and Cushman & Wakefield, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cushman & Wakefield 1 2 5 0 2.50

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.52%. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.