Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) VP Sells $3,107,645.00 in Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $460.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $33.12.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,020,000 after buying an additional 75,954 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 17.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

