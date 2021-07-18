Financial Survey: DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) vs. TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DHI Group and TriNet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

DHI Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.12%. TriNet Group has a consensus target price of $79.48, indicating a potential upside of 9.79%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and TriNet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $136.88 million 1.27 -$30.01 million $0.16 20.81 TriNet Group $4.03 billion 1.18 $272.00 million $3.94 18.37

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DHI Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -15.65% 4.90% 2.55% TriNet Group 6.97% 44.94% 9.57%

Summary

TriNet Group beats DHI Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

