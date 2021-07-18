Financial Survey: ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) & Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and Atlas Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.21 Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.47 -$12.73 million N/A N/A

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% Atlas Financial -123.84% N/A -10.54%

Volatility & Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ProSight Global and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProSight Global currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.56%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Summary

ProSight Global beats Atlas Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

