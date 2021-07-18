FinNexus (FNX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $243,496.45 and approximately $10.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.44 or 0.00789425 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

