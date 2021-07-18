FintruX Network Trading 11.3% Lower This Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $863,955.37 and $1,722.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00049104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.57 or 0.00809630 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

