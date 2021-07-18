First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,070 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

