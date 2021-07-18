First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Position Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,086 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

