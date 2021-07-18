First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

