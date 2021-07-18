First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 423,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

RDVY traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $47.26. 639,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,891. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

