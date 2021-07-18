Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Five9 accounts for approximately 3.6% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.21% of Five9 worth $22,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $177.60 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.77 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,041,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,087,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,496,931. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.