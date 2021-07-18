Flagship Pioneering Inc. Sells 10,290,508 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Flagship Pioneering Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,581,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290,508 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises about 43.2% of Flagship Pioneering Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Flagship Pioneering Inc. owned about 5.13% of Moderna worth $2,695,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

In other Moderna news, Director W Don Cornwell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $31,420.00. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total value of $830,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $830,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 423,616 shares of company stock worth $15,619,184 and have sold 424,362 shares worth $79,972,385. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $286.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $288.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

